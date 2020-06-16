COVID-19 in South Dakota: 38 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 77; Active cases at 820

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased by two for a new total of 77 as total cases continue to approach 6,000, according to the latest test result update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new deaths were one man and one woman, one age 50-59 and one 70-79. One new death was reported in Minnehaha County and one was reported in Pennington County.

There were 38 new positive coronavirus cases announced Tuesday, bring the state’s total to 5,966, up from Monday (5,928). Total recoveries are now at 5,069, up 108 from Monday (4,961).

Active cases are at 820, down nine from Monday (829).

Current hospitalizations are at 92, down from Monday (93). Cumulative hospitalizations are at 562, up from Monday (544).

There are now 61,236 negative tests, up from Monday (60,467). There were 807 new tests reported Tuesday.