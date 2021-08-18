COVID-19 in South Dakota: 376 new total cases; Death toll rises to 2,056; Active cases at 1,939

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to climb, according to Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 376 new total cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 127,696, up from Tuesday (127,320).

Active cases are now at 1,939, up from Tuesday (1,639). The last time the state reported more than 1,900 active cases was in April.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,056, up one from Tuesday (2,055). The new death was a man in the 20-29 age range from Brule County.

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 105, up from Tuesday (92). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,627, up from 6,615 on Tuesday.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,701, up from Tuesday (123,517). Total persons who tested negative is now at 379,633, up from Tuesday (379,340).

The latest 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 10 through Aug. 16) is 13%. There were 669 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. The new persons tested positivity rate for Wednesday is 56%.

The DOH’s Community Spread map lists 32 counites as having “high” community spread, which equals 100 cases or more per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. Counties with “high” community spread are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Brookings, Deuel, Grant, Union, Hutchinson, Hanson, Douglas, Sanborn, Jerauld, Beadle, Spink, Faulk, McPherson, Sully, Hyde, Corson, Dewey, Stanley, Hughes, Tripp, Todd, Bennett, Haakon, Meade, Pennington, Harding, Butte, Lawrence, Custer and Fall River.

There have been 73 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 61% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.20% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 401,373 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 306,502 of the Moderna vaccine and 25,717 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 147,835 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 191,270 who have received two doses of Pfizer.