COVID-19 in South Dakota: 37 new positives cases with 31 new recoveries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota stand at 817 as of mid-day on Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health case tracker shows 37 new cases of the virus in the state, for a total of 2,668 cases so far.

1,830 people have recovered from the illness in the state; that’s up 31 from Sunday. The active case count is up six from Sunday. 69 patients are currently hospitalized.

21 people have died from COVID-19 so far in South Dakota.

