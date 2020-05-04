COVID-19 in South Dakota: 37 new positives cases with 31 new recoveries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota stand at 817 as of mid-day on Monday.
The South Dakota Department of Health case tracker shows 37 new cases of the virus in the state, for a total of 2,668 cases so far.
1,830 people have recovered from the illness in the state; that’s up 31 from Sunday. The active case count is up six from Sunday. 69 patients are currently hospitalized.
21 people have died from COVID-19 so far in South Dakota.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Little Big Town rescheduled for June 2021 due to COVID-19SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation has postponed its concert with Little Big Town to June 19th, 2021. The annual concert and gala benefits Feeding South Dakota. Organizers say if you already bought tickets, […]
- Italy eases lockdown, U.S. haltingly lifts some restrictionsLouisiana lawmakers were also restarting their legislature — even as they feuded over whether they should return at all.
- Numbers spike for Minnesotans in intensive care for COVID-19MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 has jumped for three straight days to the highest levels yet.