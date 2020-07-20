COVID-19 in South Dakota: 37 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 118; Active cases at 829

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 118 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health. 

On Monday, 37 new positive cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 7,943, up from Sunday (7,906). There were 44 new recoveries announced, which brought the recovery total in South Dakota to 6,996, up from Sunday (6,952). 

Active cases decreased to 829 from Sunday (836). 

Current hospitalizations are at 65, up from Sunday (63). Total hospitalizations are at 774, the same from Sunday. 

There are now 90,711 negative test results, up from Sunday (90,181). 

The state announced 567 new tests on Monday.

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

