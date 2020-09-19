COVID-19 in South Dakota: 369 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 200; Active cases at 2,946

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 200 South Dakotans have died due to the coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The total deaths increased by two on Satuday, up from Friday (198). The two new deaths were a man and a woman in the 70-79 age category. They were reported in Codington and Pennington counties.

On Saturday, 369 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count since the pandemic started to 18,444, up from Friday (18,075).

Active cases increased to 2,946, up from Friday (2,809).

Persons currently hospitalized from COVID-19 is now at 153, up from Friday (144). Total hospitalizations, which are South Dakota residents only, is now at 1,268, up from Friday (1,246).

Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 15,298, up from Friday (15,068).

Total persons who have tested negative is now at 156,777, up from Friday (155,629).

There were 1,517 new persons tested reported on Saturday.