COVID-19 in South Dakota: 366 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,438; Active cases at 7,336

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 366 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 174,021, up from Friday (173,655).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 7,336, up from Friday (7,335).

There were five new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,438. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3). Counties with new deaths include two in Lake (2); Penninton (2); Ziebach (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 244, down from Friday (254). Total hospitalizations are at 8,886, up from Friday (8,855).

Total recovered cases are now at 164,247, up from Friday (163,887).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,781,424 total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,282 from 1,777,192 total tests on Friday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.3% for Dec. 10 – 16.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,183 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of five over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Monday, 66.55% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.05% have completed the vaccination series. 23.80% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 597,618 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 428,659 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,185 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,484 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 239,086 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 84,8913 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 67,887 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,955 have received a Janssen booster.