COVID-19 in South Dakota: 365 new total cases; Death toll rises to 2,160; Active cases at 7,215

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 365 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 145,839, up from Friday (145,474).

Active cases are now at 7,215, down from Friday (7,325).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,160. The 15 deaths include nine women and six men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (4); 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings (1), Davison (2), Fall River (2), Grant (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (2), Pennington (3), Todd County (2) and Union (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 201, down from Friday (213). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,462, up from Friday (7,444).

Total recovered cases are now at 136,464, up from Friday (136,004). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.8% for Sept. 24 through Sept. 30.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,508,086 total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,923 from 1,503,163 total tests reported Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were more than 55 confirmed cases of the Delta variant added on Monday. The total is now at 546 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 64.35% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.75% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 439,772 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 317,718 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,176 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,123 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 126 over the previous report. There’s been 209,699 persons have received doses of Pfizer, up 277 people.