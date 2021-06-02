COVID-19 in South Dakota: 36 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,019; Active cases at 300

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An additional five COVID-19 deaths were reported as active coronavirus cases continued to drop in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 300, down from Monday (382). The last time active cases of the coronavirus were this low was April 9, 2020 (280) and April 10, 2020 (353).

On Wednesday, 36 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,227 up from Monday (124,191).

According to DOH Communications Director Daniel Bucheli, this latest update includes cases reported Saturday through Tuesday.

While the overall death toll increased by five on Wednesday, the deaths of two women and five men were reported in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3).

The death toll is now at 2,019.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 41, compared to Monday (44). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,504.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,908, up from Monday (121,795).

There are 168 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 356,438, up from Monday (355,607).

There were 867 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 4.15%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.2%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.5%.

As of Wednesday, 54.59% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.48% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 346,949 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 288,239 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,329 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 138,698 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 164,360 who have received two doses of Pfizer.