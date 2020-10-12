COVID-19 in South Dakota: 359 new total cases; Death toll rises to 288; Active cases at 6,062

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were two new COVID-19 deaths announced Monday as South Dakota surpassed 6,000 active cases, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

The death toll rose to 288. The two new deaths were females with one in the 80+ age range and one in the 50-59 age range. One new death was in Turner County.

On Monday, 359 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 28,925, up from Sunday (28,564). Total recovered cases is now at 22,575, up from Sunday (22,413).

Active cases increased to another new daily record of 6,062, up from Sunday (5,865).

Current hospitalizations are at 278, up 12 from Sunday (266). Total hospitalizations increased to 1,886, up from Sunday (1,866).

Total persons tested negative is now at 190,319, up from Sunday (189,547).

There were 1,133 new persons tested reported on Monday.