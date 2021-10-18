COVID-19 in South Dakota: 354 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,202; Active cases at 5,819

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 354 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 150,350 up from Friday (149,996).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 5,819, down from 5,868 reported on Friday.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,202, up from Friday (2,189). The deaths include eight men and five women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (4); 70-79 (5); 80+(2). There were four deaths in Minnehaha County, two in Lawrence County and one each in Codington, Grant, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Turner and Yankton Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 193 up from Friday (185). Total hospitalizations are at 7,671, up from Friday (7,660).

Total recovered cases are now at 142,329, up from Friday (141,939). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for October 8 – 14.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,556,056 total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,716 from 1,551,880 total tests on Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 57 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 627 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Monday, 65.95% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.98% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 485,516 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 337,356 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,717 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 158,773 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 67 over Friday. There have been 191,661 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, which is down 3,181 over Friday.

As for booster doses, 27,416 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 2,916 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.