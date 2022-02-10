SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,724, up from Wednesday (2,706). The new reported deaths are 11 males and seven females in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (4); 70-79 (4); 80+ (7). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Bennett (2), Bon Homme (1), Custer (1), Day (1), Jackson (1), Lake (1), Lawrence (1), Lincoln (1), Marshall (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (3), Pennington (2), Spink (1).

Active cases are now at 15,679, down from Wednesday (17,583).

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 317 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Wednesday (312). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,347 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Thursday, the DOH dashboard overview reported 354 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 232,400, up from Wednesday (232,046). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 21.9% for Feb. 2 – 8.

The number of recovered cases is at 213,997.

There have been 1,422 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 315 Omicron cases.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.47% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.66% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.26% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 659,604 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 461,714 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,185 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,404 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 253,427 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 113,000 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 87,142 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,601 have received a Janssen booster.