COVID-19 in South Dakota: 351 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,171; Active cases at 6,589

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 350 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 351 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 147,820, up from Thursday (147,469). While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 351, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (292) and antigen, or new probable, cases (60), there were 352 new cases.

The number of active cases is at 6,589, down from Thursday (6,716).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,171, up from Thursday (2,170). The death is a Pennington County woman in the 80+ age range.

Current hospitalizations are at 213, the same as Thursday (213). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,548, up from Thursday (7,531).

Total recovered cases are now at 139,060, up from Thursday (138,583). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.9% for Sept. 30 through Oct. 6.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,527,782 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,328 from 1,523,454 total tests reported Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were three confirmed cases of the Delta variant added on Friday. The total is now at 618 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 64.72% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.09% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 443,621 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 318,786 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,359 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,668 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 128 over the previous report. There’s been 211,487 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, up 353 people.