COVID-19 in South Dakota: 35 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 97; Active cases at 903

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 35 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Sunday.

There were 7,063 positive cases an increase from Saturday’s 7,028.

Active cases increased to 903 from Saturday (869).

The number of people hospitalized increased to 59 from 54 on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries increased to 6,063 from Saturday’s 6,062. Deaths remain at 97.

The total of all hospitalized increased to 691 from 689 on Saturday.

The total negative tests were at 76,940. Saturday’s negative test total was 76,802.  

There were a total of 173 tests reported Sunday.

