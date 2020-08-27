COVID-19 in South Dakota: 343 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 162; Active cases at 2,000

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In the COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, they state the numbers released on August 27 include cases that were not reported on August 25-26 due to “a reporting aberration.”

There were 343 new positive COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 12,194, up from Wednesday (11,571). Total recoveries, people who aren’t able to transmit the virus anymore, are now at 10,032, up 136 from Wednesday (9,896).

Active cases are at 2,000, up from Wednesday (1,513).

Current hospitalizations increased to 75, up 17 from Wednesday (58). Total hospitalizations increased to 983, up from Wednesday (981). The South Dakota DOH notes that current hospitalized numbers include COVID-19 cases and suspects that are in the hospital under transmission-based precautions. The “ever hospitalized” numbers include COVID-19 cases that were, “at some point during their infection, hospitalized under transmission-based precautions.”

In a change of reporting, the DOH says current hospitalizations now may include out-of-state cases. Total hospitalizations will only include South Dakota residents.

Total persons tested negative is now at 129,089, up from Wednesday (126,194).

Deaths from the coronavirus remain at 162 on Thursday’s update from the DOH.

This week the South Dakota Department of Health reported 519 persons tested on Monday, 216 persons tested on Tuesday, 86 persons on Wednesday and 3,238 people tested on Thursday.

There were 3,238 new persons test results reported on Thursday. Thursday’s update also includes cases that were not reported on August 25th and 26th due to a reporting aberration.

