COVID-19 in South Dakota: 341 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,182; Active cases at 5,963

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 341 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 149,678, up from Wednesday (149,337).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 341, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (267) and antigen, or new probable, cases (75), there were 342 new cases.

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 5,963, down from Wednesday (6,089).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,182, up from Wednesday (2,177). Five new deaths include four men and one woman in the following age groups: 1 in the 60-69 age group, 3 in the 70-79 age group and 1 in the 80+ age group.

Current hospitalizations are at 201, down from Wednesday (207). Total hospitalizations are at 7,646, up from Wednesday (7,629).

Total recovered cases are now at 141,533, up from Wednesday (141,071). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.6% for October 6 – 12.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,548,150 total tests reports as of Thursday, up 4,666 from 1,543,484 total tests reported Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 626 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Thursday, 65.79% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.86% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 481,026 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 336,569 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,451 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 158,593 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 194,022 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 24,348 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 2,800 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.