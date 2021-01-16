COVID-19 in South Dakota: 341 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,633; Active cases at 4,837

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported, as active cases in the state remain below 5,000. The last time South Dakota had fewer than 5,000 active cases was on October 8.

On Saturday, 341 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 105,278, up from Friday (104,937). Total recovered cases are now at 98,808, up from Friday (98,576).

The death toll is now at 1,633. New deaths reported on Saturday were 3 men and 1 woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2).

Active cases are now at 4,837, up from Friday (4,732).

Current hospitalizations are at 209, down from Friday (227). Total hospitalizations are at 6,039, up from Friday (6,023).

Total persons negative is now at 285,242, up from Friday (284,571).

There were 1,012 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 33.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 11.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 13.5%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 17 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 28,672 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 26,859 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 45,796 total persons. There’s been 9,735 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.