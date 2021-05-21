COVID-19 in South Dakota: 34 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,001; Active cases at 568

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases continued to drop according to Friday’s update from the state Department of Health.

On Friday, 34 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,911, up from Thursday (123,877).

Active cases are now at 568, down from Thursday (634).

There were no additional deaths reported on Friday.

The death toll remains at 2,001.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 61, compared to Thursday (57). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,564.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,342, up from Thursday (121,154).

There are 154 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 352,686, up from Thursday (352,302).

There were 418 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 8.1%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.1%.

Vaccine numbers

As of Friday, 53.55% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 48.41% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Friday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 344,820. There’s been 338,327 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 283,387 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,305 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 135,034 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 161,157 who have received two doses of Pfizer.