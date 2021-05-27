COVID-19 in South Dakota: 34 total new cases; Death toll remains 2,004; Active cases at 416

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases continued to drop according to Thursday’s update from the state Department of Health.

On Thursday, 34 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,105 up from Wednesday (124,071).

Active cases are now at 416, down from Wednesday (421). The last time active cases of the coronavirus were in the 400s was April 11, 2020.

There were no new deaths reported on Thursday. The death toll remains at 2,004.

While the overall death toll didn’t change on Thursday, there were changes to the DOH dashboard in the age ranges. One death was removed from the 40 – 49 group and one from the 60 – 69 group. Two deaths were added to the 70 -79 group.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 49, compared to Wednesday (48). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,577.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,685, up from Wednesday (121,646).

There are 156 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 354,822, up from Wednesday (354,408).

There were 448 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 7.5%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.3%.

As of Thursday, 54.22% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.06% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 343,602 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 286,493 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,972 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 137,357 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 162,964 who have received two doses of Pfizer.