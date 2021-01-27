COVID-19 in South Dakota: 34 new deaths reported; 228 new total cases; Active cases at 3,238

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 34 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,7389.

24 men and 10 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (3); 60-69 (6); 70-79 (8) and 80+ (17).

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 3,300 on Wednesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are at 3,238, down from Tuesday (3,428).

On Wednesday, 228 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,608 up from Tuesday (107,380). Total recovered cases are now at 106,631, up from Tuesday (102,247).

Current hospitalizations are at 161, up from Tuesday (152). Total hospitalizations are at 6242, up from Tuesday (6,216).

Total persons negative is now at 291,602, up from Tuesday (290,810).

There were 1,022 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 22.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Wednesday, 38,988 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 43,033 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 60,273 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 8,216 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 13,532 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.