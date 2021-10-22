COVID-19 in South Dakota: 337 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,218 ; Active cases at 5,663

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 337 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 152,308, up from Thursday (151,971).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 5,663, down from Thursday (5,696).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,218, up from Thursday (2,214). The new deaths include one man and three women. The deaths were in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 80+ (2).

Current hospitalizations are at 215, up from Thursday (202). Total hospitalizations are at 7,751, up from Thursday (7,740).

Total recovered cases are now at 144,427, up from Thursday (144,061). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 12.9% for October 14 – 20.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,581,515 total tests reported as of Friday, up 3,441 from 1,578,074 total tests reported as of Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 57 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 629 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Friday, 66.30% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.30% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 498,482 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 338,629 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,992 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 159,173 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 77 over Wednesday. There have been 184,760 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, which is down 1,574 compared to Thursday.

As for booster doses, 36,272 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 3,111 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.