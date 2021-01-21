COVID-19 in South Dakota: 337 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,673; Active cases at 4,089

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six new deaths were reported Thursday in the latest COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,673, up from 1,667. The new deaths were two men and four women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (3).

On Thursday, 337 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 106,400, up, from Wednesday (106,063). Total recovered cases are now at 100,638, up, from Wednesday (100,293).

Active cases are now at 4,089, down from Wednesday (4,103).

Current hospitalizations are at 185, down from Wednesday (195). Total hospitalizations are at 6,133, up, from Wednesday (6,109). South Dakota hasn’t been below 200 current hospitalizations since September.

Total persons negative is now at 288,115, up from Wednesday (287,290).

There were 1,162 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 29%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 11.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.5%.

45 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 10 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Thursday, 31,056 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 31,056 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 51,080 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,141 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 10,144 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.