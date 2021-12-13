COVID-19 in South Dakota: 335 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,407; Active cases at 7,583

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 335 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 171,583, up from Friday (171,248).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 7,583, down from Friday (7,692).

There were nine new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,407. The new deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3).

Current hospitalizations are at 273, up from Friday (261). Total hospitalizations are at 8,713, up from Friday (8,689).

Total recovered cases are now at 161,593, up from Friday (161,158).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,756,811 total tests reported as of Monday, up 3,965 from 1,752,846 total tests reported Friday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.9% for Dec. 3 – 9.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,097 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Friday, 65.9% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.54% have completed the vaccination series. 18.57% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 587,161 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 421,877 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,664 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,896 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 236,155 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 78,875 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 62,334 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,738 have received a Janssen booster.