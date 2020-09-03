COVID-19 in South Dakota: 334 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 169; Active cases at 3,013

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 3,000 active cases, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Thursday, 334 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 14,337, up from Wednesday (14,003). Active cases are at 3,013, up from Wednesday (2,875).

Total recoveries are now at 11,155, up from Wednesday (10,959).

Current hospitalizations are at 76, down from Wednesday (77). Total hospitalizations are at 1,052, up from Wednesday (1,043).

Total persons tested negative is now at 136,200, up from Wednesday (134,922).

A total of 1,612 new persons tested were reported on Thursday, up from Wednesday (1,330).

