COVID-19 in South Dakota: 331 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,057; Active cases at 2,589

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 case update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows active cases are up by more than 250 as of Monday.

There were 331 new total cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 128,626, up from Friday (128,295).

Active cases are now at 2,589, up from Friday (2,332). It’s been more than six months since active cases have been that high; active cases were at 2,552 on February 3, 2021 and 2,600 on February 2, 2021.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is 2,057, the same as Friday (2,057).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 127, compared to 125 on Friday. Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,670, up from Friday (6,652).

Total recovered cases are now at 123,980, up from Friday (123,906). The Department of Health did not report the total persons who tested negative on Monday; the field was removed from the COVID-19 in South Dakota table. That number was at 380,535 on Friday.

According to the Department of Health, the latest 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 13 through Aug. 19) is 15.1%.

There has been on additional case of the Delta variant found, bringing the total to 75 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 60.93% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.5% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 404,321 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 308,310 of the Moderna vaccine and 23,132 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,578 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 192,546 who have received two doses of Pfizer.