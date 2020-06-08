Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 65; Active cases at 1,003

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of active cases of COVID-10 decreased in the latest test results announced by the state department of health on Monday.

Total positive cases are now at 5,471, up 33 from Sunday (5,438). Total recoveries are at 4,403, up 68 from Sunday (4,335). 

Active cases are at 1,003, down 35 from Sunday (1,038). 

People currently in the hospital from COVID-19 are at 92, up five from Sunday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 482, up from Sunday (478). 

The death toll remains at 65. 

Negative tests are at 52,348, up from Sunday (51,622). 

On Monday, 759 total tests were reported. There were 2,095 tests reported on Saturday and 1,602 tests reported on Sunday. Last Monday (June 1), there were 1,533 tests reported.  

Minnehaha County leads the state with 291 active cases, while Beadle County has 204 active cases and Pennington County is at 182 active cases.

