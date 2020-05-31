Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1094

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1094

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

1,094 people are sick with COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Saturday. That’s the active case count according to the South Dakota Department of Health. There were 1,093 active cases reported on Saturday.

4,993 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic in the state, with 33 new positive cases announced on Sunday. Positive cases were at 4,960 on Saturday.

3,837 people have recovered with 32 new recoveries as of Sunday; there were 3,805 recoveries as of Saturday.

86 patients are currently hospitalized, a decrease of 7 from Saturday (93). The number of people ever hospitalized is at 432, up 5 from Saturday (427).

There are 39,135 negatives tests, up 1,157 from Saturday. (37,978)

On Saturday, three new deaths were reported in the state. The death toll remains at 62 on Sunday.

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

