COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,015

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,015

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the third-straight day as new test results were announced Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. 

Total positive cases, which passed 5,000 on Monday, are now at 5,067, up 33 from Monday (5,034). Recoveries are at 3,990, 87 more than Monday (3,903). 

Active cases are at 1,015, down from Monday (1,069). 

Current hospitalizations are at 89, up from Monday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 443, up from Monday (432). 

Negative tests are at 41,779, up from Monday (40,627).

Minnehaha County remains the county with the most positive cases with 3,362, while Brown County is at 281, Beadle County is at 276, Pennington County is at 241 and Lincoln County is at 239.

