SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,730, up from Thursday (2,724). The deaths include three males and three females in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+(2). Counties reporting new deaths include Beadle (1); Brookings (1); Minnehaha (1); Pennington (3).

Active cases are now at 14,615, down from Thursday (15,679).

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 294 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Thursday (317). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,373 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Friday, the DOH dashboard overview reported 325 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 232,725, up from Thursday (232,400). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 21.0% for Feb. 3 – 9.

The number of recovered cases is at 215,380.

There have been 1,422 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 315 Omicron cases.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.48% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.68% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.31% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 660,114 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 461,896 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,207 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,450 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 253,609 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 113,198 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 87,263 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,607 have received a Janssen booster.