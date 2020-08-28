COVID-19 in South Dakota: 323 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 165; Active cases at 2,182

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported and current hospitalizations reached the highest marks since June in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 165. The new deaths were one man and one woman listed in the 30-39, 50-59 and 80+ age ranges. The new deaths were reported in Clay County, Fall River County and Hughes County.

On Friday, 323 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 12,517, up from Thursday (12,194). Total recoveries is now at 10,170, 38 more than Thursday (10,032).

Related Content South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results

Active cases, which were at a state record of 2,000 on Thursday, went up to 2,182.

Current persons hospitalized is at 80, up from Thursday (75). Total hospitalization is at 995, up from Thursday (983). In a change of reporting, the DOH says current hospitalizations now may include out-of-state cases. Total hospitalizations will only include South Dakota residents.

Total persons tested negative is now at 130,423, up from Thursday (129,089).

On Friday, a total of 1,657 new persons tested were reported.