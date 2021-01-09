COVID-19 in South Dakota: 321 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,570; Active cases decrease to 5,040

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,570. The new deaths were 6 men and 8 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (5), and 80+ (5).

On Saturday, 321 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 102,901, up from Friday (102,580). Total recovered cases are now at 96,291, up from Friday (95,783).

Active cases are now at 5,040, down from Friday (5,241).

Current hospitalizations are at 234, down from Friday (247). Total hospitalizations are at 5,871, up from Friday (5,851).

Total persons negative is now at 280,192, up from Friday (279,212).

There were 1,292 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 24%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 14%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.1%.

41 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 14 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Friday, 19,585 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 20,699 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 36,221 total persons. There’s been 4,062 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and one person completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.