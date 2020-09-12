COVID-19 in South Dakota: 320 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 183; Active cases at 2,515

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 183 with six new deaths announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new deaths were listed as five men and one woman. One additional death has been listed in the 50-59 age range, one in the 60-69 age range, two in the 70-79 age range and two in the 80+ age group.

The six new deaths from COVID-19 in the state were reported in the following counties:

– 1 in Custer County

– 1 in Grant County

– 1 in Meade County

– 2 in Minnehaha County

– 1 in Oglala Lakota County

On Saturday, 320 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 16,437, up from Friday (16,117). There are now 13,739 recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, up 314 from Friday (13,425).

Active cases are now at 2,515, the same as Friday (2,515).

Current hospitalizations are at 109, up 11 Friday (98). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,152, up from Friday (1,138).

Total persons tested negative is now at 146,172, up from Friday (144,846).

There was 1,646 new persons tested reported on Saturday.