COVID-19 in South Dakota: 320 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 202; Active cases at 2,817

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are at 2,817, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

A total of 1,323 new test results were reported Tuesday.

There were 320 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 19,189, up from Monday (18,869). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 16,170.

Active cases decreased to 2,817 from 2,890 on Monday. The death toll remains at 202.

The number of current hospitalizations went up to 178 from Monday (161). Total hospitalizations are at 1,323 Monday’s total was 1,297.

Total recoveries are now at 16,170, and negative cases are at 159,157.