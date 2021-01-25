COVID-19 in South Dakota: 32 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,705; Active cases at 3,678

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 4,000 on Monday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are at 3,678, down from Sunday (4,005). The last time South Dakota had active cases in the 3,600 range was on September 30.

On Monday, 32 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,180, up from Sunday (107,148). Total recovered cases are now at 101,797, up from Sunday (101,438).

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the total at 1,705.

Current hospitalizations are at 161, down from Sunday (162). Total hospitalizations are at 6,201, up from Sunday (6,193).

Total persons negative is now at 290,341, up from Sunday (290,091).

There were 282 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 11.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.9%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Monday, 37,636 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 39,714 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 59,129 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 5,815 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 12,405 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.