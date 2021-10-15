COVID-19 in South Dakota: 318 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,189; Active cases at 5,868

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 318 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 149,996 up from Thursday (149,678).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 318, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (267) and antigen, or new probable, cases (53), there were 320 new cases.

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 5,868, down from 5,963 reported on Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,189, up from Thursday (2,182). The new deaths are five women and two men in the following age groups: 70-79 (2); 80+ (5). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Jones (1); Minnehaha (2); Pennington (3); Todd (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 185, down from Thursday (201). Total hospitalizations are at 7,660, up from Thursday (7,646).

Total recovered cases are now at 141,939, up from Thursday (141,533). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for October 7 – 13.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,551,880 total tests reported as of Friday, up 3,730 from 1,548,150 total tests on Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 626 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Friday, 65.92% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.93% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 483,526 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 337,112 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,680 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 158,706 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 113 over Thursday. There have been 194,842 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, up 820 over Thursday.

As for booster doses, 25,896 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 2,860 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.