COVID-19 in South Dakota: 316 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,684; Active cases at 4,090

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deaths of 11 people were reported in the latest COVID-19 case data from South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

With the newly reported ones, the total COVID-19 deaths in the state now stands at 1,684.

The deaths include two men and nine women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (6).

On Friday, 316 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 106,716, up from Thursday (106,400). While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 316, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (247) and antigen, or new probable, cases (72), there were 319 new cases. KELOLAND News has reached out to the DOH for clarification.

Total recovered cases are now at 100,942, up from Thursday (100,638).

Active cases are at 4,090, up from Thursday (4,089).

Current hospitalizations are at 177, down from Thursday (185). Total hospitalizations are at 6,159, up from Thursday (6,133).

Total persons negative is now at 288,761, up from Thursday (288,115).

There were 962 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 32.8%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 11.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.8%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Friday, 34,527 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 34,577 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 54,617 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 2,865 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 11,622 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.