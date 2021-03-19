COVID-19 in South Dakota: 316 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,919; Active cases at 2,240

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 increased on Friday.

According to the latest update, 316 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 115,518, up from Thursday (115,203). While the difference in the total case count reported (today) and (yesterday) equals 315, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (271) and antigen, or new probable, cases (45), there were 316 new cases.

The death toll remained at 1,919.

Total recovered cases are now at 111,359, from Thursday (111,120).

Active cases are now at 2,240, up from Thursday (2,164). This is the highest active cases have been since Feb. 9.

There are 68 current hospitalizations as of Friday, compared to 65 on Thursday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,836.

Total persons negative is now at 320,650, up from Thursday (320,150).

There were 816 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 38%. The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.1%.

According to the DOH, 166,625 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 4,279 of the Janssen vaccine and 162,772 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 210,032 persons.

There have been 59,806 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 63,827 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 4,279 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine. When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimated 36% of the population has received at least one dose.