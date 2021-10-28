COVID-19 in South Dakota: 312 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,334; Active cases at 5,393

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 312 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 154,086, up from Wednesday (153,774).

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,334, up from Wednesday (2,231). The new deaths include one woman and two men, all in the 80+ age group.

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 5,393, down from Wednesday (5,464).

Current hospitalizations are at 204, up from Wednesday (199). Total hospitalizations are at 7,814, up from Wednesday (7,801).

Total recovered cases are now at 146,459, up from Wednesday (146,079). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.1% for October 20–26.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,599,826 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 3,740 from 1,596,086 total tests as of Wednesday.

Related Content Gov. Noem issues executive order to exempt state employees from federal vaccine mandates

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 56 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 640 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Thursday, 67.39% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.91% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 508,019 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 346,304 of the Moderna vaccine and 30,353 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 155,702 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 181,305 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 41,186 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 7,320 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.