COVID-19 in South Dakota: 31 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,004; Active cases at 522

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new deaths COVID-19 were reported as active cases decreased according to Monday’s update from the state Department of Health.

The South Dakota Department of Health no longer releases COVID-19 data on Saturday or Sunday, so this is the most recent update since Friday.

On Monday, 31 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,942 up from Friday (123,911).

Active cases are now at 522, down from Friday (568).

There were three new deaths reported on Monday. The new deaths include two women and one man from Clark and Pennington Counties (2) in the following age ranges: 50 – 59 (1); 60 – 69 (1); 80+ (1).

The death toll is at 2,004.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 56, compared to Friday (61). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,554.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,416, up from Friday (121,342).

There are 154 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 353,126, up from Friday (352,686).

There were 471 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 6.5%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.6%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.5%.

Vaccine numbers

As of Monday, 53.74% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 48.68% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Monday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 346,152. There’s been 340,120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 284,487 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,535 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 136,083 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 161,895 who have received two doses of Pfizer.