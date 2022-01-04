COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3,047 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,498; Active cases at 10,753

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One in four COVID-19 tests reported to the South Dakota Department of Health came back positive for the virus over the past seven days.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 25.5% for Dec. 27 – Jan. 2.

Tuesday’s dashboard update reflects case numbers from 1 p.m. Thursday (12/30) – 1 p.m. Monday (1/3), according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday. The statewide death toll increased to 2,498. The new deaths include three woman and one man in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 80+(2). These counties each reported one new death: Davison, Hutchinson, Fall River and Lincoln.

On Tuesday, 3,047 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 183,030, up from Monday (179,983).

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 10,753, up from Monday (8,778). South Dakota hasn’t had more than 10,000 active cases since December 2020.

Current hospitalizations are at 261, up from Monday (238). Total hospitalizations are at 9,156, up from Monday (9,097).

Total recovered cases are now at 169,779, up from Monday (168,711).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,839,556 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 12,573 from 1,826,983 total tests reported Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,253 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.81% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.77% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 26.77% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 620,397 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 441,306 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,802 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,301 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 243,542 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 96,392 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 76,114 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,194 have received a Janssen booster.