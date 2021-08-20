COVID-19 in South Dakota: 304 total new cases; Death toll rises remains at 2,057; Active cases at 2,332

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 case update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows active cases jumped by more than 200 as of Friday.

There were 304 new total cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 128,295, up from Thursday (127,991).

CLICK to view the latest COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota and surrounding states

Active cases are now at 2,332, up from Thursday (2,131).

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is the same as Thursday (2,057).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 125, the same as on Thursday (125). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,652, up from Thursday (6,638).

Total recovered cases are now at 123,906, up from Thursday (123,803). Total persons who tested negative is now at 380,535, up from Thursday (380,112).

According to the Department of Health, the latest 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 12 through Aug. 18) is 14.4%. There were 727 new persons tested reported on Friday. The new persons tested positivity rate for Friday is 41.8%.

There have been 74 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 60.89% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.5% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 404,255 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 308,119 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,007 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,511 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 192,509 who have received two doses of Pfizer.