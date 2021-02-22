COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,863; Active cases at 1,933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced 30 new total cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the latest update, 30 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,334, up from Sunday (111,304).

Total recovered cases are now at 107,538, up from Sunday (107,475).

Active cases are now at 1,933, down from Sunday (1,966).

Current hospitalizations are at 91, up from Sunday (90). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,537.

Total persons negative is now at 306,570, up from Sunday (306,471).

There were 129 new persons tested reported on Monday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 23%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.2%.

As of Monday, 87,929 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 97,706 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 123,049 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 32,708 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 29,878 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.