COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 75; Active cases at 892

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota throughout the pandemic is approaching 6,000.

There were 30 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Monday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,928, up from Sunday (5,898). Total recoveries are at 4,961, up 62 from Sunday (4,899).

Active cases in South Dakota are at 892, down 32 from Sunday (924).

There are 93 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, up six from Sunday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 544, up five from Sunday (539).

Deaths during the pandemic remain at 75.

Negative tests are at 60,467, up 1,046 from Sunday (59,421). There were 1,076 total tests reported Monday.

Minnehaha County remains the county with the most positive cases with 3,485, while Beadle County is second with 448, Pennington County is at 392, Brown County is at 313, Lincoln County is at 270 and Union County is at 113.