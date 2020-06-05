1  of  2
Breaking News
S.D. partners stop hydroxychloroquine trial after similar study shows no benefit on COVID-19 COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 65; Active cases at 1,033

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 65; Active cases at 1,033

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new death announced Friday brought South Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus to 65, the state department of health announced.

The new death was listed in Meade County as a female in the 50-59 age range.

Total positive cases are now at 5,277, up 30 from Thursday (5,247). 

Recoveries are at 4,179 with 16 new recoveries announced Friday. 

Current hospitalizations are at 83, down three from Thursday (86). Total hospitalizations are at 467, up from Thursday (464). 

Negative tests are at 48,086, up from Thursday (47,374).

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests