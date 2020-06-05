COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 65; Active cases at 1,033

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new death announced Friday brought South Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus to 65, the state department of health announced.

The new death was listed in Meade County as a female in the 50-59 age range.

Total positive cases are now at 5,277, up 30 from Thursday (5,247).

Recoveries are at 4,179 with 16 new recoveries announced Friday.

Current hospitalizations are at 83, down three from Thursday (86). Total hospitalizations are at 467, up from Thursday (464).

Negative tests are at 48,086, up from Thursday (47,374).