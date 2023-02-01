SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.

Active cases are now at 533, up from the week before (428). There were 747 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 54 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (49). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,376 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 274,676, up from last week (273,929). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 270,991.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.