COVID-19 in South Dakota: 297 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 192; Active cases at 2,442

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: Current hospitalizations are at 139, up from Tuesday (133).

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 192 with eight new deaths announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, two people were in the 40-49 age range, one person was in the 70-79 age range and five people were in the 80+ age range. The eight new deaths were reported in the following counties: two in Minnehaha, one in Pennington, one in Lake, one in Clay, one in Hughes, one in Yankton and one in Brookings County.

On Wednesday, the state said there were 297 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 17,291 from Tuesday (16,994). Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 14,657, up from Tuesday (14,424).

Active COVID-19 cases are now at 2,442, up from Tuesday (2,386).

Current hospitalizations are at 139, up from Tuesday (133). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,211 up from Tuesday (1,195).

Total persons tested negative is now at 152,264, up from Tuesday (149,102).

There were 3,559 new persons tested reported on Wednesday.