COVID-19 in South Dakota: 295 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,220; Active cases at 5,625

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,220, up from Friday (2,218). The two new deaths were both men in the 60-69 age range in Beadle County and Hughes County.

There were 295 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 152,603, up from Friday (152,308).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 5,625, down from Friday (5,663).

Current hospitalizations are at 179, down from Friday (215). Total hospitalizations are at 7,757, up from Friday (7,751).

Total recovered cases are now at 144,758, up from Friday (144,427). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 12.8% for October 15–21.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 3,494 total tests reported as of Monday, up 1,585,009 from 1,581,515 total tests reported as of Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 629 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Monday, 66.68% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.64% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 500,166 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 339,170 of the Moderna vaccine and 30,052 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 159,070 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, down of 77 from Friday. There have been 184,178 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, down 582 from Friday.

As for booster doses, 37,127 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 3,323 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.