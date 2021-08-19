COVID-19 in South Dakota: 295 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,057; Active cases at 2,131

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, according to Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 295 new total cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 127,991 up from Wednesday (127,696).

Active cases are now at 2,131, up from Wednesday (1,939).

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,057, up one from Wednesday (2,056). The new death was a man in the 40-49 age range.

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 125, up from Wednesday (105). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,638, up from 6,627 on Wednesday.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,803, up from Wednesday (123,701). Total persons who tested negative is now at 380,112, up from Wednesday (379,633).

The latest 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 11 through Aug. 17) is 14%. There were 754 new persons tested reported on Thursday. The new persons tested positivity rate for Thursday is 39%.

There have been 74 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 60.85% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 403,526 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 308,022 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,092 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,464 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 192,173 who have received two doses of Pfizer.