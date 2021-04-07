COVID-19 in South Dakota: 295 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,938; Active cases at 2,511

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are up in South Dakota, as 295 new total cases were announced by the State Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, there are 94 current hospitalizations, compared to 98 on Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,087.

The state’s total case count is 118,975, compared to 118,680 on Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 2,511, up from Tuesday (2,419).

No new deaths were reported by the department of health. The death toll remains at 1,938.

Total recovered cases are now at 114,526, compared to Tuesday (114,323).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 330,646, from Tuesday (329,968).

There were 973 new persons tested in the data reported on Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 30.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 13%.

According to the DOH, 238,103 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 10,524 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 212,061 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 280,942 persons.

There have been 84,103 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 95,635 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.