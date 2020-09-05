COVID-19 in South Dakota: 293 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 173; Active cases at 3,057

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased by three to 173 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health.
The three new deaths were listed as one man and two women. One death was recorded in the 70-79 age range and two deaths were recorded in the 80+ range. The deaths were reported in Clay County, Custer County and Lawrence County.
There were 293 new positive cases announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total case count to 14,889, up from Friday (14,596). Recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, increased to 11,659, up from Friday (11,394).
Active coronavirus cases, increased for the 17th straight day to 3,057, up from Friday (3,032).
Current hospitalizations are at 86, down three from Friday (89). Total hospitalizations are at 1,068, up from Friday (1,062). Only South Dakota residents are counted in total hospitalization counts.
Total persons tested negative is now at 139,018, up from Friday (137,697).
A total of 1,614 new persons tested was reported on Saturday.
