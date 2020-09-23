COVID-19 in South Dakota: 445 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 202; Active cases at 3,108

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are at 3,108, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

A total of 1,786 new test results were reported Wednesday.

The death toll remained at 202.

The number of current hospitalizations went up from Tuesday (178) to 192. Total hospitalizations are at 1,367, Tuesday’s total was 1,323.

There were 445 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 19,634, up from Tuesday (19,189). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 16,324 on Wednesday.

Negative cases are at 160,498.