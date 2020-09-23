COVID-19 in South Dakota: 445 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 202; Active cases at 3,108

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are at 3,108, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

A total of 1,786 new test results were reported Wednesday.

The death toll remained at 202.

The number of current hospitalizations went up from Tuesday (178) to 192. Total hospitalizations are at 1,367, Tuesday’s total was 1,323.

There were 445 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 19,634, up from Tuesday (19,189). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 16,324 on Wednesday.

Negative cases are at 160,498.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests